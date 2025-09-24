10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01% compared to its previous closing price of $12.49. However, the company has seen a -4.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Serge Saxonov – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Yih-Ming Tu – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Yih-Ming Tu Research Associate Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 3 of the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TXG is 110.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.44% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of TXG was 3.21M shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a -4.83% decrease in the past week, with a -13.02% drop in the past month, and a 4.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for TXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.87% for TXG’s stock, with a 3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

TXG Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw -46.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sold 9,348 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 945,892 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $128,881 using the latest closing price.

Taich Adam, the Chief Financial Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sold 22,315 shares at $13.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22 ’25, which means that Taich Adam is holding 309,273 shares at $307,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -11.30%, with -8.86% for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33508.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$133.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.