Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46% compared to its previous closing price of $109.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that Wynn (WYNN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) is above average at 29.76x. The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WYNN is 81.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on August 01, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has seen a 0.53% increase in the past week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month, and a 35.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for WYNN’s stock, with a 21.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $114 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $122. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WYNN, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.24. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd saw 32.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sold 2,262 shares at the price of $92.12 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 3,066 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd, valued at $208,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -33.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.