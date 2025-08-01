Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.69%relation to previous closing price of $88.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-30 that I maintain a Hold rating on Wyndham Hotels, as U.S. RevPAR weakness continues to limit near-term upside despite strong execution on growth initiatives. WH’s development pipeline is accelerating, with record room openings and a higher-quality mix, positioning WH for future margin and royalty rate expansion. Ancillary revenues, especially from the co-branded credit card, are growing rapidly and provide a resilient, high-margin growth layer decoupled from RevPAR trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) Right Now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WH is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WH is 74.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume for WH on August 01, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

WH’s Market Performance

The stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a 3.54% rise in the past month, and a 0.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for WH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for WH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $101 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WH, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

WH Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.72. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Ballotti Geoffrey A, who sold 26,650 shares at the price of $86.56 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Ballotti Geoffrey A now owns 461,376 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $2,306,824 using the latest closing price.

Ballotti Geoffrey A, the President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, sold 26,724 shares at $85.77 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Ballotti Geoffrey A is holding 467,394 shares at $2,292,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 56.16%, with 7.93% for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $593.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.