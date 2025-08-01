What Recent Market Trends Mean for NuCana plc ADR’s (NCNA) Stock

In the past week, NCNA stock has gone down by -36.07%, with a monthly decline of -32.56% and a quarterly plunge of -92.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.63% for NuCana plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.27% for NCNA stock, with a simple moving average of -95.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCNA is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NCNA is 359.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On August 01, 2025, NCNA’s average trading volume was 240.02M shares.

NCNA stock’s latest price update

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.19% in relation to its previous close of $0.04. However, the company has experienced a -36.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) (“NuCana” or the “Company”) announces it has successfully canceled all remaining Series A Warrants, issued in the registered direct offering on May 7, 2025, pursuant to its letter agreements with the holders of the Series A Warrants, having raised the full amount of capital required to complete the cancellation through its at-the-market offering.

NCNA Trading at -42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares sank -28.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA fell by -35.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0510. In addition, NuCana plc ADR saw -98.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -4.04%. Equity return is now at value -205.04%, with -80.52% for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -94.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-22.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.