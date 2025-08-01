What Recent Market Trends Mean for Forge Global Holdings Inc’s (FRGE) Stock

In the past week, FRGE stock has gone up by 22.66%, with a monthly gain of 17.22% and a quarterly surge of 51.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Forge Global Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.97% for FRGE stock, with a simple moving average of 54.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGE is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FRGE is 7.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On August 01, 2025, FRGE’s average trading volume was 106.49K shares.

FRGE stock’s latest price update

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 30.32% in relation to its previous close of $16.82. However, the company has experienced a 22.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-31 that SVB clients will now have preferred access to Forge’s services and solutions tailored for private market liquidity management SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank serving companies throughout the innovation economy, announced today it has entered into a partnership with Forge Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,”) (NYSE: FRGE). Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services, technology, and investment solutions for the private market.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRGE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FRGE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FRGE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRGE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for FRGE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FRGE, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

FRGE Trading at 31.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGE rose by +22.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Forge Global Holdings Inc saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRGE starting from Phillips Jennifer, who sold 810 shares at the price of $16.43 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Phillips Jennifer now owns 17,281 shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc, valued at $13,308 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Jennifer, the Chief Revenue & Growth Officer of Forge Global Holdings Inc, sold 1,126 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’25, which means that Phillips Jennifer is holding 18,933 shares at $16,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.77% for the present operating margin

-0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Forge Global Holdings Inc stands at -0.74%. The total capital return value is set at -0.32%. Equity return is now at value -30.28%, with -25.31% for asset returns.

Based on Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-72.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.