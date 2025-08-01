Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.69% in comparison to its previous close of $69.52, however, the company has experienced a -2.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-31 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.45 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The common stock dividend is payable on September 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2025. Additionally, Voya’s board declared a semi-annual dividend of $38.79 per share on the company’s Series A 7.758% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is 13.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VOYA is 95.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On August 01, 2025, VOYA’s average trading volume was 846.92K shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stock saw a decrease of -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 18.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Voya Financial Inc (VOYA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.67% for VOYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $71 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VOYA, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

VOYA Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.92. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Butler Yvette S., the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sold 1,700 shares at $66.18 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Butler Yvette S. is holding 355 shares at $112,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

1.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 13.40%, with 0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.