Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 478.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for VIAV is 219.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On August 01, 2025, VIAV’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

VIAV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has decreased by -1.18% when compared to last closing price of $10.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-16 that CHANDLER, Ariz., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results for the period ended June 28, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the close of market.

VIAV’s Market Performance

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has experienced a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.13% drop in the past month, and a -5.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIAV, setting the target price at $10.60 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw 27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from BELLUZZO RICHARD, who sold 8,385 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, BELLUZZO RICHARD now owns 242,311 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $84,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 0.71%, with 0.28% for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $101.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.