UiPath Inc (PATH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PATH is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 18 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PATH is 409.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on August 01, 2025 was 11.55M shares.

PATH stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has dropped by -4.53% in relation to previous closing price of $11.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that UiPath (PATH) reached $11.77 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -2.04% change compared to its last close.

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc (PATH) has experienced a -7.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a -5.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for PATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.73% for PATH’s stock, with a -11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PATH Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, UiPath Inc saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Dines Daniel, who sold 45,000 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, Dines Daniel now owns 4,608,376 shares of UiPath Inc, valued at $542,776 using the latest closing price.

Dines Daniel, the CEO and Chairman of UiPath Inc, sold 45,000 shares at $12.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29 ’25, which means that Dines Daniel is holding 4,653,376 shares at $548,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -3.62%, with -2.46% for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-145.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath Inc (PATH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.