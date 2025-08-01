Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG) has seen a 9.86% increase in the past week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month, and a -32.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.95% for TWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.59% for TWG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TWG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TWG is at 0.77.

The public float for TWG is 0.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for TWG on August 01, 2025 was 106.30K shares.

TWG stock’s latest price update

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TWG)’s stock price has dropped by -11.09% in relation to previous closing price of $9.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Hong Kong, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (“Top Wealth” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a legally-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Jilin Xiuzheng Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jilin Xiuzheng”), a member of leading Chinese Pharmaceutical Group Xiuzheng Group, for a proposed injection of animal-related (including pets and livestocks) pharmaceutical products, foods and supplements business.

TWG Trading at -24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.41%, as shares sank -30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWG rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd saw -89.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd stands at -0.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 68.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (TWG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.