The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zooz Power Ltd’s (ZOOZ) Stock

The stock of Zooz Power Ltd (ZOOZ) has gone down by -59.56% for the week, with a 48.00% rise in the past month and a -6.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.64% for ZOOZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.34% for ZOOZ’s stock, with a -23.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zooz Power Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZOOZ is 7.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZOOZ on August 01, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

ZOOZ stock’s latest price update

Zooz Power Ltd (NASDAQ: ZOOZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.67% compared to its previous closing price of $1.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -59.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that ZOOZ to become the first Nasdaq and TASE dual-listed company to hold Bitcoin in its treasury The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the new strategy, which provides investors with exposure to Bitcoin Jordan Fried to become CEO to lead the first Israeli digital asset treasury strategy Largest offering by a Non-US Listed Company to launch a digital asset treasury strategy TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) (“ZOOZ” or the “Company”) today announced a $180 million private placement, or PIPE, with accredited institutional investors in connection with its plans to launch a Bitcoin Reserve Strategy.

ZOOZ Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOOZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.06%, as shares surge +45.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOOZ fell by -60.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7069. In addition, Zooz Power Ltd saw -26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOOZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

8.15% for the present operating margin

-1.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zooz Power Ltd stands at -16.73%. The total capital return value is set at 2.16%. Equity return is now at value -149.33%, with -83.32% for asset returns.

Based on Zooz Power Ltd (ZOOZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zooz Power Ltd (ZOOZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.