The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s (GDYN) Stock

The stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) has gone down by -8.57% for the week, with a -20.05% drop in the past month and a -32.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.79% for GDYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.29% for GDYN’s stock, with a -41.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) is above average at 72.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GDYN is 78.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDYN on August 01, 2025 was 720.90K shares.

GDYN stock’s latest price update

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.16% compared to its previous closing price of $9.7. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that Grid Dynamics (GDYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.1 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on August 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GDYN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at -18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 2,897,279 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, valued at $106,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.42%, with 2.12% for asset returns.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.