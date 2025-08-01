Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SGRY stock has gone up by 4.47%, with a monthly decline of -2.66% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Surgery Partners Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for SGRY’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

SGRY has 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGRY is 75.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGRY on August 01, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

SGRY stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.88% compared to its previous closing price of $22.37. However, the company has seen a 4.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its second quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

SGRY Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.15. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw -29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Baldock Jennifer, who sold 612 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Baldock Jennifer now owns 236,047 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $14,651 using the latest closing price.

Burkhalter Danielle, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sold 74 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Burkhalter Danielle is holding 44,839 shares at $1,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -10.43%, with -2.59% for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $501.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.