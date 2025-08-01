Should You Invest in Intel Corp (INTC) Now?

The 36-month beta value for INTC is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 38 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for INTC is 4.37B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for INTC on August 01, 2025 was 80.85M shares.

INTC stock’s latest price update

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.30% compared to its previous closing price of $19.8. However, the company has seen a -6.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fxempire.com reported 2025-08-01 that The chips stocks all look threatened to a certain extent, as the jobs number has caused a lot of selling pressure. At this point, the markets are going to have to stabilize before we get a move to the upside.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC’s stock has fallen by -6.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.59% and a quarterly drop of -3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Intel Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.05% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $25 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 21st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to INTC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

INTC Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.25. In addition, Intel Corp saw -35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from INTEL CORP, who sold 63,731,985 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Jul 11 ’25. After this action, INTEL CORP now owns 50,000,000 shares of Intel Corp, valued at $1,022,662,551 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corp, sold 25,000 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 273,258 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corp stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -19.24%, with -10.28% for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corp (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -16.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Corp (INTC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.