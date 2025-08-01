Should You Invest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVTX is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVTX is 8.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for AVTX on August 01, 2025 was 97.15K shares.

AVTX stock’s latest price update

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX)’s stock price has increased by 18.47% compared to its previous closing price of $6.66. However, the company has seen a 19.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-23 that WAYNE, Pa., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

AVTX’s Market Performance

AVTX’s stock has risen by 19.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.02% and a quarterly rise of 58.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Avalo Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.50% for AVTX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVTX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for AVTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVTX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

AVTX Trading at 58.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +59.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX rose by +19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc saw -29.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from Almenoff June Sherie, who purchased 500 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Almenoff June Sherie now owns 1,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Almenoff June Sherie, the Director of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, purchased 500 shares at $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12 ’24, which means that Almenoff June Sherie is holding 500 shares at $6,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.32% for the present operating margin

1.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc stands at 165.56%. The total capital return value is set at -0.38%. Equity return is now at value 678.24%, with 55.68% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-68.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -89.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.