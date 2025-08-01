Robin Energy Ltd’s (RBNE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RBNE stock has gone down by -22.08%, with a monthly decline of -17.94% and a quarterly plunge of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.66% for Robin Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.76% for RBNE’s stock, with a -30.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE) Right Now?

Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.61x.

The public float for RBNE is 4.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.71% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of RBNE was 3.39M shares.

RBNE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE) has dropped by -13.94% compared to previous close of $2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-10 that LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) (“Robin Energy” or the “Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that it has entered into an agreement, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire a 2015-built 5,000 cbm LPG Carrier vessel from Toro Corp. (“Toro”), a Nasdaq-listed entity controlled by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for a purchase price of $18 million.

RBNE Trading at -33.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.01%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for RBNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.71% for the present operating margin

-1.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Robin Energy Ltd stands at -8.59%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 68.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.