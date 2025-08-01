reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -4.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIRE is 13.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIRE on August 01, 2025 was 21.03M shares.

AIRE stock’s latest price update

reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ: AIRE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.11% in comparison to its previous close of $0.37, however, the company has experienced a -11.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the launch of reAlpha Mortgage, the next chapter in the evolution of its mortgage division. Unifying both realty and mortgage services under the reAlpha brand reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to deliver a seamless, technology-enabled homebuying experience by aligning its operations under a single, more powerful platform.

AIRE’s Market Performance

AIRE’s stock has fallen by -11.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.26% and a quarterly drop of -42.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.88% for reAlpha Tech Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.44% for AIRE’s stock, with a -64.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIRE Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3402. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp saw -75.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.37% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for reAlpha Tech Corp stands at -14.81%. The total capital return value is set at -1.21%. Equity return is now at value -78.33%, with -41.51% for asset returns.

Based on reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.