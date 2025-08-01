Qiagen NV (QGEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for QGEN is 214.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on August 01, 2025 was 1.46M shares.

QGEN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has plunged by -2.43% when compared to previous closing price of $50.57, but the company has seen a -3.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN’s stock has fallen by -3.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly rise of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Qiagen NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for QGEN’s stock, with a 13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QGEN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

QGEN Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.10. In addition, Qiagen NV saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen NV stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.67%, with 1.65% for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen NV (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $368.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.