Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PONY is 205.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On August 01, 2025, PONY’s average trading volume was 13.43M shares.

PONY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: PONY) has decreased by -2.72% when compared to last closing price of $13.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-28 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Monday July 28th. Here are today’s top headlines: Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY) has received a permit to operate fully driverless commercial Robotaxi services in Shanghai, making it the only company approved in all four of China’s tier-one cities.

PONY’s Market Performance

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) has experienced a -13.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.87% drop in the past month, and a 52.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for PONY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for PONY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PONY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PONY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PONY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PONY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PONY reach a price target of $19.60. The rating they have provided for PONY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2024.

PONY Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.13% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for PONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.84% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pony AI Inc. ADR stands at -4.7%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -33.58%, with -30.54% for asset returns.

Based on Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -65.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-277.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.