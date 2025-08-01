Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) Stock: A 17.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has gone down by -19.73% for the week, with a 260.10% rise in the past month and a 172.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.10% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.29% for OPEN’s stock, with a 52.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPEN is 2.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OPEN is 634.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on August 01, 2025 was 172.88M shares.

OPEN stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has plunge by 10.81%relation to previous closing price of $1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-31 that Opendoor Technologies (OPEN 1.22%), the leading instant buyer of homes in America, went public on Dec. 21, 2020, by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its stock opened at $31.47 on its first day, and it eventually closed at a record high of $35.88 on Feb. 11, 2021.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at 92.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +241.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -17.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7406. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw -12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schaub Sydney, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Schaub Sydney now owns 1,447,478 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -47.67%, with -11.02% for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-243.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.