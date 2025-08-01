Oklo Inc’s (OKLO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OKLO stock has gone down by -3.70%, with a monthly gain of 41.65% and a quarterly surge of 176.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for Oklo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for OKLO’s stock, with a 106.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OKLO is 104.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.81% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of OKLO was 21.56M shares.

OKLO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) has dropped by -5.07% compared to previous close of $76.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-07-31 that VST and OKLO shares have been massive winners in the early innings of the AI boom.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKLO

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKLO reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for OKLO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OKLO, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

OKLO Trading at 23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +32.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKLO fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +678.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.48. In addition, Oklo Inc saw 720.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKLO starting from DeWitte Jacob, who sold 300,000 shares at the price of $55.20 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, DeWitte Jacob now owns 10,105,098 shares of Oklo Inc, valued at $16,559,180 using the latest closing price.

DeWitte Jacob, the Co-Founder, CEO of Oklo Inc, sold 300,000 shares at $55.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that DeWitte Jacob is holding 9,802,108 shares at $16,559,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKLO

The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -20.99%, with -19.47% for asset returns.

Based on Oklo Inc (OKLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-72.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oklo Inc (OKLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.