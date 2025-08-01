Oge Energy Corp (OGE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE: OGE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.65x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OGE is 200.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of OGE was 1.10M shares.

OGE stock’s latest price update

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE: OGE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.18%relation to previous closing price of $44.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), announces the appointment of Lyle G. Ganske to the OGE Energy board of directors.

OGE’s Market Performance

Oge Energy Corp (OGE) has seen a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month and a 0.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for OGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for OGE’s stock, with a 4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to OGE, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

OGE Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.56. In addition, Oge Energy Corp saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from Jones Donnie O., who sold 11,351 shares at the price of $44.06 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Jones Donnie O. now owns 43,932 shares of Oge Energy Corp, valued at $500,170 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oge Energy Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value 10.76%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on Oge Energy Corp (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oge Energy Corp (OGE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.