Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD): A Technical Analysis

MNMD has 36-month beta value of 2.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNMD is 72.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNMD on August 01, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

MNMD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) has increased by 0.66% when compared to last closing price of $9.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-31 that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brandi L. Roberts – Chief Financial Officer Daniel Rollings Karlin – Chief Medical Officer Matthew Wiley – Chief Commercial Officer Robert Barrow – CEO & Director Stephanie Fagan – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

MNMD’s Market Performance

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has seen a -6.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 36.08% gain in the past month and a 42.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for MNMD’s stock, with a 27.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $23 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to MNMD, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Mind Medicine Inc saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Sullivan Mark, who sold 11,491 shares at the price of $6.80 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Sullivan Mark now owns 305,130 shares of Mind Medicine Inc, valued at $78,139 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Daniel, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine Inc, sold 7,848 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25 ’25, which means that Karlin Daniel is holding 438,329 shares at $53,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -37.07%, with -28.18% for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-103.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.