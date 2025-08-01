Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20% compared to its previous closing price of $80.37. However, the company has seen a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-08-01 that AI chip stocks fall as Trump puts steep tariffs on key partners such as China and Taiwan, raising trade tension in the sector. Big Tech’s $250B AI capex surge continues, but chipmakers face headwinds from tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.

Is It Worth Investing in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRVL is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MRVL is 857.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVL on August 01, 2025 was 20.80M shares.

MRVL’s Market Performance

MRVL stock saw an increase of 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.61% and a quarterly increase of 25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for MRVL stock, with a simple moving average of -8.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to MRVL, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

MRVL Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.01. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc saw 21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Casper Mark, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Marvell Technology Inc, sold 3,000 shares at $72.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18 ’25, which means that Casper Mark is holding 17,163 shares at $217,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -3.54%, with -2.43% for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $651.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.