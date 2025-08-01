Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLU) has increased by 23.08% when compared to last closing price of $3.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that CHICO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Is It Worth Investing in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLU) Right Now?

LVLU has 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LVLU is 1.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVLU on August 01, 2025 was 102.70K shares.

LVLU’s Market Performance

The stock of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has seen a 8.40% increase in the past week, with a 9.92% rise in the past month, and a -38.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.95% for LVLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.71% for LVLU’s stock, with a -64.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on August 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVLU reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for LVLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LVLU, setting the target price at $2.40 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

LVLU Trading at -24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.12%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc saw -83.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from Smith Tiffany Rose, who sold 200 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Dec 04 ’24. After this action, Smith Tiffany Rose now owns 340,694 shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, valued at $247 using the latest closing price.

Smith Tiffany Rose, the Chief Financial Officer of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, sold 47 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that Smith Tiffany Rose is holding 340,647 shares at $58 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -2.41%. Equity return is now at value -179.00%, with -41.86% for asset returns.

Based on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -174.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-46.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.