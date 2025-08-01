KT Corporation ADR (KT) Stock Experiences -5.26% Monthly Change

In the past week, KT stock has gone down by -3.63%, with a monthly decline of -5.26% and a quarterly surge of 3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for KT Corporation ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for KT’s stock, with a 13.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) is above average at 22.00x. The 36-month beta value for KT is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KT is 489.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of KT on August 01, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

KT stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.10% in comparison to its previous close of $20.21, however, the company has experienced a -3.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

KT Trading at -0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw 42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.81%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.24 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.