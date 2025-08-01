Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KDP is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of KDP was 11.53M shares.

KDP stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has plunge by 2.11%relation to previous closing price of $32.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-30 that I maintain my Hold rating on KDP due to ongoing uncertainties in coffee demand, margin pressure, and tariff risks, despite some recent improvements. US Refreshment Beverages showed robust growth and market share gains, while the Coffee segment displayed early signs of stabilization but remains challenged. Brewer shipment declines, rising inventories, and persistent cost inflation continue to pressure margins and add execution risks.

KDP’s Market Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has seen a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.48% decline in the past month and a -2.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for KDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for KDP’s stock, with a 0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KDP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

KDP Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Gamgort Robert James, who sold 208,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Gamgort Robert James now owns 2,500,169 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $6,901,856 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.18%, with 2.88% for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.