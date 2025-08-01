Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.14% in relation to its previous close of $21.44. However, the company has experienced a -6.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that Kenvue (KVUE) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) is above average at 39.04x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KVUE is 1.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVUE on August 01, 2025 was 19.19M shares.

KVUE’s Market Performance

KVUE’s stock has seen a -6.26% decrease for the week, with a 2.44% rise in the past month and a -10.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for Kenvue Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for KVUE’s stock, with a -4.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $23.50 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KVUE reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for KVUE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to KVUE, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

KVUE Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Kenvue Inc saw 14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 10.22%, with 3.94% for asset returns.

Based on Kenvue Inc (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.