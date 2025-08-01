Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) has decreased by -1.64% when compared to last closing price of $16.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that I downgrade INFY to hold as macro headwinds and weak North America growth cloud the recovery outlook, despite strong execution. Management’s cautious tone and minimal hiring suggest limited near-term growth, making a sharp acceleration to 10% by FY26 unlikely. Large deal wins and strong European growth are positives, but sector and geographic demand remain uneven, constraining upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Right Now?

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for INFY is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INFY is 4.15B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume for INFY on August 01, 2025 was 11.96M shares.

INFY’s Market Performance

INFY’s stock has seen a -5.33% decrease for the week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month and a -6.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for Infosys Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.30% for INFY’s stock, with a -17.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFY

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFY reach a price target of $17.90. The rating they have provided for INFY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

INFY Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Infosys Ltd ADR saw -27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Ltd ADR stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 30.46%, with 18.45% for asset returns.

Based on Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 114.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.