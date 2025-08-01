ImageneBio Inc’s (IMA) Stock: A 11.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of ImageneBio Inc (IMA) has gone up by 8.88% for the week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month and a 17.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.74% for IMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.08% for IMA’s stock, with a 4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImageneBio Inc (NASDAQ: IMA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMA is 0.50.

IMA currently public float of 4.85M.The average trading volume of IMA on August 01, 2025 was 17.90K shares.

IMA stock’s latest price update

ImageneBio Inc (NASDAQ: IMA)’s stock price has plunge by 17.07%relation to previous closing price of $15.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMA Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMA rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, ImageneBio Inc saw -13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMA starting from Bonita David P, who purchased 83,611 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Bonita David P now owns 287,885 shares of ImageneBio Inc, valued at $2,499,969 using the latest closing price.

Stampacchia Otello, the Director of ImageneBio Inc, purchased 267,556 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Stampacchia Otello is holding 454,982 shares at $7,999,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMA

Equity return is now at value -23.76%, with -21.68% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImageneBio Inc (IMA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.