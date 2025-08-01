Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has jumped by 2.02% compared to previous close of $12.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-31 that Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Thursday, August 7, 2025 BOSTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, “Ginkgo”), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo’s investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNA is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DNA is 38.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on August 01, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has seen a -11.81% decrease for the week, with a 15.67% rise in the past month and a 78.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for DNA’s stock, with a 43.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DNA Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Coen Steven P., who sold 1,084 shares at the price of $9.84 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Coen Steven P. now owns 10,679 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $10,669 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.98% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -1.99%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -57.76%, with -32.84% for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5007.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-484.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.