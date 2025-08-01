Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.17% in relation to its previous close of $51.63. However, the company has experienced a -3.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-31 that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET Executives Chuck J. Ward – Executive VP & COO Glenn J.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) is above average at 19.59x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GIL is 149.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIL on August 01, 2025 was 606.28K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL’s stock has seen a -3.14% decrease for the week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month and a 9.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Gildan Activewear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for GIL’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $51 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIL reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for GIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

GIL Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.52. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 24.40%, with 10.70% for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 21.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $729.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.