FGI Industries Ltd (FGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: FGI)’s stock price has increased by 13.92% compared to its previous closing price of $3.95. However, the company has seen a 15.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FGI Industries Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: FGI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FGI is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FGI is 0.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On August 01, 2025, FGI’s average trading volume was 47.05K shares.

FGI’s Market Performance

FGI’s stock has seen a 15.36% increase for the week, with a 30.25% rise in the past month and a 69.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.89% for FGI Industries Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.53% for FGI’s stock, with a 18.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FGI Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares surge +34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGI rose by +15.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9000. In addition, FGI Industries Ltd saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for FGI Industries Ltd stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -6.21%, with -2.07% for asset returns.

Based on FGI Industries Ltd (FGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 179.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FGI Industries Ltd (FGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.