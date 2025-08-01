Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) has seen a 1.49% increase in the past week, with a 10.70% gain in the past month, and a 22.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for FHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for FHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI) Right Now?

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FHI is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FHI is 75.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for FHI on August 01, 2025 was 743.75K shares.

FHI stock’s latest price update

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.26% in relation to previous closing price of $49.7. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that The headline numbers for Federated Hermes (FHI) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHI reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for FHI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHI, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FHI Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHI rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.38. In addition, Federated Hermes Inc saw 43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHI starting from Nusseibeh Saker Anwar, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $42.70 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Nusseibeh Saker Anwar now owns 172,039 shares of Federated Hermes Inc, valued at $256,186 using the latest closing price.

Uhlman Paul A, the Vice President of Federated Hermes Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $42.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Uhlman Paul A is holding 315,930 shares at $42,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Federated Hermes Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 24.98%, with 13.59% for asset returns.

Based on Federated Hermes Inc (FHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 48.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $416.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.