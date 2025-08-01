Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s (VRTX) Stock

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has seen a -3.26% decrease in the past week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month, and a -10.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRTX is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VRTX is 256.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on August 01, 2025 was 1.52M shares.

VRTX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) has plunged by -2.62% when compared to previous closing price of $469.16, but the company has seen a -3.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Vertex (VRTX) for the quarter ended June 2025 by going beyond Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTX reach a price target of $503. The rating they have provided for VRTX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to VRTX, setting the target price at $424 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

VRTX Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $467.23. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -5.64%, with -4.23% for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $486.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 39.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.