Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s (UAVS) Stock

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) has seen a -32.42% decrease in the past week, with a 68.95% gain in the past month, and a 147.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.70% for UAVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for UAVS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UAVS is also noteworthy at 2.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UAVS is 13.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.38% of that float. The average trading volume of UAVS on August 01, 2025 was 7.96M shares.

UAVS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX: UAVS) has plunged by -7.54% when compared to previous closing price of $2.01, but the company has seen a -32.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that First Sale in Southeast Asia lays foundation for manufacturer’s presence in region WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce the first sale of its advanced eBee VISION fixed-wing drone in Thailand.

UAVS Trading at 31.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +68.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -33.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc saw -91.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from DAY L B, who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, DAY L B now owns 19,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, valued at $3,120 using the latest closing price.

DAY L B, the Director of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07 ’25, which means that DAY L B is holding 15,000 shares at $1,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc stands at -1.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.77%. Equity return is now at value -327.53%, with -99.74% for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-25.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.