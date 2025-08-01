Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.28x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EEFT is 40.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of EEFT was 410.48K shares.

EEFT stock’s latest price update

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.85% compared to its previous closing price of $99.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that The headline numbers for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

EEFT’s Market Performance

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has experienced a -6.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month, and a -1.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for EEFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for EEFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on October 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEFT reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for EEFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2024.

EEFT Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.02. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from Brown Michael J, who sold 95,000 shares at the price of $100.69 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Brown Michael J now owns 1,418,966 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc, valued at $9,565,550 using the latest closing price.

Fountas Nikos, the CEO, EFT EMEA Division of Euronet Worldwide Inc, sold 21,479 shares at $103.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that Fountas Nikos is holding 52,370 shares at $2,224,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 25.83%, with 5.28% for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $661.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.