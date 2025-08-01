Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CLMB) has surged by 16.21% when compared to previous closing price of $101.54, but the company has seen a 20.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.9 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.83 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CLMB) Right Now?

Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CLMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.41x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLMB is 3.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of CLMB was 78.59K shares.

CLMB’s Market Performance

CLMB stock saw an increase of 20.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.21% and a quarterly increase of 11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.52% for CLMB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.18% for the last 200 days.

CLMB Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMB rose by +20.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.81. In addition, Climb Global Solutions Inc saw 77.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Popovich Timothy, the Chief Operating Officer of Climb Global Solutions Inc, sold 9,000 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Popovich Timothy is holding 13,115 shares at $990,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Climb Global Solutions Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 23.49%, with 6.01% for asset returns.

Based on Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 477.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.