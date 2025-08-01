CIMG Inc (IMG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) has increased by 9.25% when compared to last closing price of $0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CIMG Inc (NASDAQ: IMG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMG is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IMG is 5.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.49% of that float. The average trading volume for IMG on August 01, 2025 was 548.03K shares.

IMG’s Market Performance

IMG’s stock has seen a -8.14% decrease for the week, with a -11.11% drop in the past month and a -59.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for CIMG Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for IMG’s stock, with a -58.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMG Trading at -26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMG fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2592. In addition, CIMG Inc saw -93.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMG starting from YY Tech Inc, who purchased 3,074,590 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, YY Tech Inc now owns 7,125,872 shares of CIMG Inc, valued at $1,598,787 using the latest closing price.

JOYER INVESTMENT LTD., the 10% Owner of CIMG Inc, purchased 3,074,590 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that JOYER INVESTMENT LTD. is holding 7,125,872 shares at $1,598,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.25% for the present operating margin

-0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for CIMG Inc stands at -2.25%. The total capital return value is set at -234.72%. Equity return is now at value -2444.08%, with -249.48% for asset returns.

Based on CIMG Inc (IMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4729.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CIMG Inc (IMG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.