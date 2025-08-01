Cellectis ADR (CLLS): A Technical Analysis

CLLS has 36-month beta value of 3.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLLS is 61.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLLS on August 01, 2025 was 127.40K shares.

CLLS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) has increased by 12.35% when compared to last closing price of $2.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS- NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 ending June 30, 2025 on Monday August 4, 2025 after the close of the US market.

CLLS’s Market Performance

Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has seen a 11.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 70.91% gain in the past month and a 74.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for CLLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.46% for CLLS’s stock, with a 72.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLLS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CLLS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

CLLS Trading at 63.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares surge +77.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis ADR stands at -1.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -58.55%, with -16.85% for asset returns.

Based on Cellectis ADR (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.