Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) has gone down by -1.93% for the week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month and a 9.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for CAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for CAH’s stock, with a 15.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) is 24.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAH is 238.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On August 01, 2025, CAH’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

CAH stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) has decreased by -1.70% when compared to last closing price of $157.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $179 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAH, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CAH Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.15. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc saw 58.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Scherer Mary C., who sold 3,504 shares at the price of $123.55 back on Nov 14 ’24. After this action, Scherer Mary C. now owns 8,752 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc, valued at $432,919 using the latest closing price.

Mayer Jessica L, the Chief Legal/Compliance Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc, sold 16,573 shares at $109.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’24, which means that Mayer Jessica L is holding 75,971 shares at $1,812,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%.

Based on Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.