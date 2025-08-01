Bollinger Innovations Inc (MULN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has plunged by -16.99% when compared to previous closing price of $0.04, but the company has seen a -48.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-31 that NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Mullen on March 26, 2025 with a Class Period from May 1, 2022 to March 26, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Mullen have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MULN is 10.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.34% of that float. On August 01, 2025, the average trading volume of MULN was 47.83M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stock saw a decrease of -48.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -87.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -99.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.48% for Bollinger Innovations Inc (MULN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.75% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -100.00% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -99.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -100.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.42%, as shares sank -91.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -99.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -26.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1817. In addition, Bollinger Innovations Inc saw -100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from PUCKETT KENT, who sold 21,000 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, PUCKETT KENT now owns 1 shares of Bollinger Innovations Inc, valued at $124,261 using the latest closing price.

HRT FINANCIAL LP, the 10% Owner of Bollinger Innovations Inc, purchased 546,706 shares at $0.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that HRT FINANCIAL LP is holding 665,392 shares at $43,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.48% for the present operating margin

-2.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bollinger Innovations Inc stands at -47.61%. The total capital return value is set at 4.62%. Equity return is now at value -3842.15%, with -233.49% for asset returns.

Based on Bollinger Innovations Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-438.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 68.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bollinger Innovations Inc (MULN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.