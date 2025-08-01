Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.67% compared to its previous closing price of $0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the “Company”), today announced the initial purchase of approximately 40.5 million DOGE. This represents the first strategic acquisition under the Company’s digital asset treasury initiative, supported by previously announced capital facilities of up to $500 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTOG is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for BTOG is 52.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.65% of that float. The average trading volume of BTOG on August 01, 2025 was 41.23M shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen a -32.70% decrease in the past week, with a 106.81% rise in the past month, and a 101.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.34% for BTOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.10% for BTOG’s stock, with a -46.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTOG Trading at 27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.94%, as shares surge +102.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG fell by -32.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4426. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -80.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.25% for the present operating margin

-0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at -11.64%. The total capital return value is set at -6.5%. Equity return is now at value -339.55%, with -151.77% for asset returns.

Based on Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.