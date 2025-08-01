Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63% compared to its previous closing price of $308.14. However, the company has seen a 0.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $303.11, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ADSK is 213.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on August 01, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stock saw a decrease of 0.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Autodesk Inc (ADSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 4.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $320 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $375. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ADSK, setting the target price at $333 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.26. In addition, Autodesk Inc saw 24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Pearce Rebecca, who sold 3,251 shares at the price of $315.00 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Pearce Rebecca now owns 19,440 shares of Autodesk Inc, valued at $1,024,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 42.36%, with 9.91% for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 184.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.