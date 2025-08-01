Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGH)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.81% in comparison to its previous close of $2.48, however, the company has experienced a 19.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that Kissimmee, FL, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Aureus Greenway”, “we”, “us”, “our”) (Nasdaq: AGH), an owner and operator of daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida, today announced the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement offering with accredited and institutional investors for the issuance and sale of units consisting of common stock (each a share of “Common Stock”) (or pre-funded warrants (“Pre-funded Warrants”) to purchase in lieu thereof) together with common A warrants and common B warrants (each of the common A and common B warrants a “Common Warrant”) to purchase the same number of shares of common stock (or Pre-funded Warrants) of the Company at a price of $0.87 per unit, on a brokered private placement basis, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $26 million, before deducting fees and offering expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGH) Right Now?

The public float for AGH is 4.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On August 01, 2025, AGH’s average trading volume was 890.28K shares.

AGH’s Market Performance

AGH stock saw an increase of 19.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 388.78% and a quarterly increase of 382.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.04% for Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 126.19% for AGH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 151.38% for the last 200 days.

AGH Trading at 227.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.95%, as shares surge +386.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +368.07% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGH starting from Ace Champion Investments Ltd, who sold 7,000,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Ace Champion Investments Ltd now owns 0 shares of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc, valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cheung Ching Ping Stephen, the Director of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc, sold 7,000,000 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Cheung Ching Ping Stephen is holding 0 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -3.90%, with -2.80% for asset returns.

Based on Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $19081.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 48.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc (AGH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.