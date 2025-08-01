Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

The 36-month beta value for BEPC is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BEPC is 144.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of BEPC on August 01, 2025 was 924.73K shares.

BEPC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE: BEPC) has jumped by 0.08% compared to previous close of $36.6. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Dividend investing has lagged growth stocks recently. When combined with sustained headwinds for the sector, it can be tempting to give up on dividend investing and chase the hot stocks instead. I share why this is a mistake.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC’s stock has risen by 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.44% and a quarterly rise of 28.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Brookfield Renewable Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for BEPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEPC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for BEPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEPC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BEPC Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.25. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corp saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corp stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.65%, with -0.35% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.