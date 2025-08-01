Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TBH is 6.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of TBH on August 01, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

TBH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) has jumped by 1.30% compared to previous close of $1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”) the Gen Z engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, announces today that it has closed the previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.

TBH’s Market Performance

TBH’s stock has fallen by -27.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.85% and a quarterly rise of 114.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.78% for Brag House Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.44% for TBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.82% for the last 200 days.

TBH Trading at 47.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.29%, as shares surge +72.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.91% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for TBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23784.94% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brag House Holdings Inc stands at -66440.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.74%.

Based on Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 185516.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.