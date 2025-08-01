American Vanguard Corp (AVD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of American Vanguard Corp (AVD) has seen a 6.93% increase in the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a -8.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for AVD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.18% for AVD stock, with a simple moving average of -18.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE: AVD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVD is 32.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVD on August 01, 2025 was 205.97K shares.

AVD stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Vanguard Corp (NYSE: AVD) has increased by 14.88% when compared to last closing price of $3.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-31 that NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Vanguard® Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial and Operational Highlights Second Quarter 2025– versus Second Quarter 2024: Net sales of $129 million v. $128 million; Adjusted EBITDA1.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AVD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AVD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on July 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

AVD Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, American Vanguard Corp saw -58.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from Kaye Douglas, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Kaye Douglas now owns 290,461 shares of American Vanguard Corp, valued at $9,340 using the latest closing price.

Eilers Peter, the of American Vanguard Corp, sold 3,000 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Eilers Peter is holding 38,177 shares at $16,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Vanguard Corp stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%. Equity return is now at value -45.53%, with -19.30% for asset returns.

Based on American Vanguard Corp (AVD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-81.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Vanguard Corp (AVD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.