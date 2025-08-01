Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATEC is 109.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on August 01, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

ATEC stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.40% in comparison to its previous close of $10.73, however, the company has experienced a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-31 that Alphatec (ATEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.29 per share a year ago.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly drop of -3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Alphatec Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for ATEC’s stock, with a 2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATEC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Marshall Tyson Eliot, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 10 ’25. After this action, Marshall Tyson Eliot now owns 469,301 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $18,000 using the latest closing price.

Lish Scott, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sold 3,982 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10 ’25, which means that Lish Scott is holding 744,936 shares at $47,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -291.71%, with -21.22% for asset returns.

Based on Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-53.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.