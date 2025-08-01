Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.05% in relation to previous closing price of $78.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-30 that One of the world’s leading investors recently stated that their confidence has been restored in the economy and markets. They shared several sectors where they are particularly bullish right now. We share some of our top picks poised to profit from these macro trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

ARE has 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARE is 170.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on August 01, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE stock saw an increase of -6.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.60% and a quarterly increase of 5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for ARE’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ARE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.76. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc saw -34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Moglia Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $102.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Moglia Peter M is holding 228,727 shares at $1,022,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.12%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.