AirNet Technology Inc (ANTE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AirNet Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ANTE) is above average at 5.10x. The 36-month beta value for ANTE is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ANTE is 14.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ANTE on August 01, 2025 was 70.58K shares.

ANTE stock’s latest price update

AirNet Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ANTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.83% in relation to its previous close of $1.39. However, the company has experienced a 17.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that BEIJING, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirNet Technology Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), announced today that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 24, 2025 that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s ordinary shares, par value $0.04 each (the “Ordinary Shares”) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

ANTE’s Market Performance

AirNet Technology Inc (ANTE) has seen a 17.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 142.11% gain in the past month and a 114.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.27% for ANTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.92% for ANTE’s stock, with a 160.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANTE Trading at 83.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +147.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTE rose by +17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +410.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1034. In addition, AirNet Technology Inc saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.77% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for AirNet Technology Inc stands at -39.8%. The total capital return value is set at 0.37%. Equity return is now at value -93.09%, with -16.01% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, AirNet Technology Inc (ANTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.